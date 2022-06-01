PaddleHeads' Bullpen Holds the Line Down the Stretch in Win

Missoula, MT- The Misoula PaddleHeads opened a six-game slate in the Garden City Tuesday night opposite the Great Falls Voyagers at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. After the Voyagers had the upper hand in Great Falls over the weekend, Missoula would be locked in a tight battle with the Voyagers in the opening game of the series. After the PaddleHeads took an early 2-0 lead, Great Falls would knot things up in the sixth thanks to a pair of 2-out singles. This would set up a pitchers duel the rest of the way. Luckily for the PaddleHeads, the bullpen would be up to the task.

After the Voyagers tied the game in the sixth inning, the PaddleHeads pen would not budge. Cody Thompson, and Dan Swain would get things started in 2 2/3 scoreless innings combined. Swain would look especially strong in his inning of work in the eighth striking out the side in the inning. Then in the ninth, Jayson Newman would once again overpower the opposition on the hill to earn his second save of the season in a 4-2 win for the PaddleHeads.

