Second Straight Late Rally Sends Boomers to Series Victory

JOLIET, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, did not have a baserunner until the sixth inning but rallied to score four runs in the ninth and nab a 5-1 win over the Joliet Slammers on the road Sunday afternoon, winning the series.

Joliet starter Scot Hoffman was perfect through 5.1 innings before an infield single from Dylan Jones. The Slammers led 1-0 by scoring a single run in the fifth against Mt. Prospect native Jack Landwehr, who logged his second quality start in as many outings. Quincy Nieporte opened the seventh with a double and scored on a Connor Oliver single. The run was the first allowed by Hoffman this season in three starts. The ninth inning outburst began with a single from Julio Gonzalez. With two outs, Rayden Sierra, who notched his first professional hit earlier in the game, singled up the middle to give the Boomers the lead. Jones slammed the next pitch over the wall for a three-run homer to seal the win.

Landwehr struck out five in six innings, allowing just one run. Darrell Thompson struck out two in 1.2 innings while Dylan Stutsman claimed the win in relief after recording the final out of the eighth. Connor Eller twirled a perfect ninth. Jones and Sierra each finished with two hits as the Boomers tallied eight. Schaumburg owns three comeback wins already this year.

The Boomers (5-4) open a seven-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Lake Erie Crushers on a $1 hot dog night. LHP Connor Reed (0-0, 4.50) will make the start in the 6:30 p.m. opener. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets or call 847-461-3695.

