Rascals Win Wild Finale over Grizzlies

May 19, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release





O'FALLON, Mo. - The River City Rascals avenged an extra-inning lose on Saturday with a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies on Sunday at CarShield Field. The win gave the Rascals the series victory, and vaulted them into first place in the Frontier League's West Division. The Rascals scored the game-tying and go-ahead runs on the same wild pitch in the eighth inning.

Artemis Kadkhodaian got the scoring started with a three-run, third inning blast against his former team. The Grizzlies then responded with four unanswered runs, getting solo homers from Andrew Daniel and Luke Lowery, and ended up taking the 4-3 lead on an RBI single from Connor Owings in the top of the eighth.

Both Andrew Penner and Shane Cooper came in to score on Sean Johson's (0-2) wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth, on a play where Lowery, the Grizzlies catcher, couldn't locate the ball. It gave the Rascals the 5-4 lead and Jackson Sigman buckled down in the top of the ninth for his second save after allowing a pair of baserunners.

Joe Mortillaro got the start for the Rascals and worked three scoreless innings in a no-decision. Reliever Yeison Medina (1-0) earned the win, as the pitcher of record when the runs came across. Thomas Nicoll went six innings for the Grizzlies, allowing three runs. He also took a no-decison.

The Rascals (6-4) are off Monday, and resume their homestand on Tuesday against the Southern Illinois Miners. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT. Alex Winkelman is expected to take the mound in the opener.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.