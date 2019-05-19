Rascals Win Wild Finale over Grizzlies
May 19, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release
O'FALLON, Mo. - The River City Rascals avenged an extra-inning lose on Saturday with a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies on Sunday at CarShield Field. The win gave the Rascals the series victory, and vaulted them into first place in the Frontier League's West Division. The Rascals scored the game-tying and go-ahead runs on the same wild pitch in the eighth inning.
Artemis Kadkhodaian got the scoring started with a three-run, third inning blast against his former team. The Grizzlies then responded with four unanswered runs, getting solo homers from Andrew Daniel and Luke Lowery, and ended up taking the 4-3 lead on an RBI single from Connor Owings in the top of the eighth.
Both Andrew Penner and Shane Cooper came in to score on Sean Johson's (0-2) wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth, on a play where Lowery, the Grizzlies catcher, couldn't locate the ball. It gave the Rascals the 5-4 lead and Jackson Sigman buckled down in the top of the ninth for his second save after allowing a pair of baserunners.
Joe Mortillaro got the start for the Rascals and worked three scoreless innings in a no-decision. Reliever Yeison Medina (1-0) earned the win, as the pitcher of record when the runs came across. Thomas Nicoll went six innings for the Grizzlies, allowing three runs. He also took a no-decison.
The Rascals (6-4) are off Monday, and resume their homestand on Tuesday against the Southern Illinois Miners. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT. Alex Winkelman is expected to take the mound in the opener.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from May 19, 2019
- Miners Come Back Late to Sweep Windy City - Southern Illinois Miners
- Grizzlies Come Back, But Fall Late in Finale - Gateway Grizzlies
- Rascals Win Wild Finale over Grizzlies - River City Rascals
- Miners Sweep ThunderBolts out of Marion - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Washington Drops Finale to Crushers - Washington Wild Things
- Freedom Fight Back But Fall to Otters in Finale - Florence Freedom
- Long's Walk-Off Gives Otters 6-5 Win over Florence - Evansville Otters
- Pitching Duel by Hoffman Ends in 5-1 Loss - Joliet Slammers
- Second Straight Late Rally Sends Boomers to Series Victory - Schaumburg Boomers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent River City Rascals Stories
- Rascals Win Wild Finale over Grizzlies
- Rascals Fall 7-5 in Extras
- Rascals Walk-Off Grizzlies 9-8
- Rascals Drop Rain-Soaked Finale
- Rascals Earn Doubleheader Split