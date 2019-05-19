Miners Sweep ThunderBolts out of Marion

MARION, IL - For the second time in three days, the ThunderBolts carried a lead into the late innings against the Southern Illinois Miners but were unable to hold it as the Miners' 5-2 win completed a sweep over the ThunderBolts at Rent One Park Sunday night.

The Bolts (3-7) struck first with back-to-back two-out hits in the second inning. Patrick Mathis doubled and Tyler Straub singled him home to make the score 1-0.

With Adam Oller on the mound, they held that lead all the way into the seventh inning. Oller threw six innings, striking out 11 and allowing only five hits. He lowered his ERA to 0.47 though three starts and notched double-digit strikeouts for the second straight game.

For the second time in the series, though, the ThunderBolt bullpen faltered. Austin Jones allowed a single and two walks to load the bases in the seventh before the Miners (5-4) took their first lead of the game with an Arturo Nieto two-run double. Joe Duncan's sacrifice fly made it 3-1.

The ThunderBolts tightened the game again by loading the bases on a walk and two singles in the eighth. David Oppenheim scored on Shane Carrier's groundout to cut the deficit to one, but the Miners put the game away with two runs in the bottom of the eighth on four hits and a wild pitch.

Kelvin Rodriguez (1-0) allowed a run in two thirds of an inning but picked up his first win while Jones (0-1) took the loss for the ThunderBolts.

The ThunderBolts return to Ozinga Field after taking Monday off to begin a six-game home stand. Kenny Mathews (1-1, 3.27) begins the series on the mound against the Joliet Slammers and their starter Matt Quintana (0-0, 1.68). First pitch on Tuesday is set for 10:35 for School Day III. The broadcast can be heard through wcthunderbolts.com.

