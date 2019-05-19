Pitching Duel by Hoffman Ends in 5-1 Loss

JOLIET, IL - A pitching duel between Scot Hoffman of the Slammers and Jack Landwehr of the Boomers brought an exciting conclusion to a three-game series between both sides, with the Boomers pulling away late to take the series.

Hoffman and Landwehr did not allow a hit through the first three innings, with Landwehr surrendering the first of the game to Travis Bolin in the bottom of the 4th. Bolin would be caught stretching for second however, and the score held 0-0 through four.

The Slammers ended the scoreless streak in the bottom of the 5th on a single from Tyler Coolbaugh, driving in L.J. Kalawaia from third. A fly out to centerfield from Chaz Meadows would end the inning, with the Slammers hanging on to a 1-0 lead.

After Hoffman was pulled in favor of Cody Clark in the top of the 7th, the Boomers responded to the Slammers' score on an RBI single from Connor Oliver, bringing in Quincy Nieporte from third. The Slammers would not answer in the bottom of the inning after Landwehr was pulled for Darrell Thompson, ending the 7th 1-1.

Following a scoreless 8th from both sides, the floodgates opened in the top of the 9th, with the Boomers driving in four runs in their side. After Julio Gonzalez reached on a single, he advanced to third on a wild pitch from Clark and a groundout from Nieporte. Rayden Sierra would then drive Gonzalez in an RBI single, also moving Nick Oddo over to second after he reached on a walk. Dylan Jones would then send one over the wall to deep right-center, driving in three runs and giving the Boomers a 5-1 cushion entering the bottom of the 9th.

Entering in relief of Dylan Stutsman, Connor Eller would sit down the Slammers in order to end the game 5-1.

Today's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game is Scot Hoffman (6.1 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, and 2 SO).

The Slammers are on the road next, starting a three-game series with the Windy City Thunderbolts on Tuesday, May 21st.

