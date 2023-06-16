Second Fan Selected Bobblehead Giveaway, First Responders Night, and Hawaiian T-Shirt Giveaway for the Tail End of the Double Homestand of the Season

June 16, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas remain home at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for the second stretch of six games during their two-week homestand. On Tuesday, June 20th, the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Florida State League affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, will come to town. Among the highlights of the six contests is First Responder Night, a Hawaiian T-Shirt Giveaway, and our second of our five fan-picked player bobblehead giveaways.

The Tortugas continue the homestand on Tuesday, June 20, with Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night sponsored by Madden's Ace, Michelob Ultra, Culver's, Humana, Frontier Partners, AARP, and Conviva is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 60-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, June 21, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $14, patrons will receive a wristband and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. The first pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m. We will also feature the Alzheimer's Association as part of our Wishful Wednesday showcasing local nonprofits in our local community.

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. A world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia is their vision. As the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research, the Association is committed to advancing vital research toward methods of treatment, prevention and, ultimately, a cure. The Association is the leading voice for Alzheimer's disease advocacy, fighting for critical Alzheimer's research and care initiatives at the state and federal level.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the World's Most Famous Beach on Thursday, June 22, with a Thirsty Thursday© presented by Bud Light. All fans will be able to beat the heat and enjoy your favorite beer or fountain soda starting at $1 at concession and beer stands throughout the night. The Daytona Tortugas are excited to partner with the American Cancer Society this season for the Hope At Bat program! With your donations, we can help support the American Cancer Society's vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. Donate today at cancer.org/MiLB. The party gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Best Dressed Uniforms remain on the schedule on Friday, June 23, as Daytona hosts their second Margaritaville Night. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Hawaiian T-shirt as part of our giveaway. We will also have Jeep Beach Bobbleheads while supplies last. Friday Night Happy Hour with Ormond Brewing comes back to the ballpark with special discounts on select draft beers at the concession stands. Prior to the first pitch, fans will also be able to enjoy Live Music from Tropical Drifter on the third-base riverwalk. The weekend gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. It will also be City of Ponce Inlet and Daytona Beach Shores featuring discounted tickets for residents through the appropriate FEVO link.

You picked them, we listened! Make sure you arrive at the ballpark early on Saturday, June 24, for the second of the five Fan Picked Tortugas Players Bobblehead Night. You don't want to miss out on the opportunity to collect ALL FIVE this season! The second bobblehead will be revealed on Friday, June 23rd. The first 1,000 fans in the gates will receive a voucher for a bobblehead and it will be available for pickup along the riverwalk. We will also be honoring our local first responders with First Responders Night presented by Gary Yeomans Ford, a special ticket offer of a general admission ticket with the presence of an adequate ID at the gates. Bring your four legged pup with you for Bark in the Park sponsored by Nauti Pets and Daytona Dog Beach at The Jack with the purchase of a pup pass for an additional $2. The penultimate game of the series gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

The homestand comes to a close on Sunday, June 25, with Shelldon's Family Fun Day sponsored MOAS and Central Florida Zoo. Members of the Shelldon's Family Fun Pack receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates. After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. The series finale is penciled in for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Tuesday through Saturday matches. They will open at 4:00 p.m. for the finale on Sunday. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.