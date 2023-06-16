Pirates Charities Make Donation to Defibrillate Manatee

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Pittsburgh Pirates and Pirates Charities donated 10,000 dollars to Defibrillate Manatee on Friday, June 16 ahead of the Bradenton Marauders First Responders Appreciation Night at LECOM Park.

Ernie Withers, a sudden cardiac arrest survivor, has created a foundation called Defibrillate Manatee. The non-profit organization is dedicated to raising funds to donate AEDs to other non-profit organizations. Withers' life was saved on February 21st when he collapsed at Pirate City in Bradenton during a Manatee County Chamber Event hosted by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dr. Patrick DeMeo of the Pirates and his training staff performed CPR and used an AED to revive him.

Defibrillate Manatee made its first donation during the first week of June, which is AED/CPR awareness week. The foundation will donate 20 defibrillators to the Bradenton Police Department for their patrol cars. Withers hopes that this gesture will help the police officers save more lives and make Bradenton a safer place.

"I am grateful for the second chance at life that I have been given, and I want to ensure that others have the same opportunity," said Withers. "I believe that having AEDs available in public places can save lives, and that's why I started this foundation."

Defibrillate Manatee is currently accepting donations, and all funds raised will go towards purchasing AEDs for non-profit organizations. Withers hopes to expand the foundation's reach and help more organizations throughout the Bradenton community.

For more information on the Defibrillate Manatee, please visit their website at https://manateecf.org/.

