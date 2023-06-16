Blue Jays Give up Big Inning, Can't Come Back Late

Dunedin, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays' (30-30) comeback efforts feel just short in Thursday night's 4-3 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (23-37) at TD Ballpark.

After four consecutive scoreless innings to start the ballgame, the Flying Tigers struck for four runs on Dunedin starter RHP Pat Gallagher. Gallagher, who had only given up one hit through his four total innings so far, got into a bases loaded jam with just one out. A four-pitch walk brought in Lakeland's first run, and a fielder's choice ground out brought in the second, knocking Gallagher from the game down 2-0 with runners on the corners. RHP Grayson Thurman entered, attempting to limit the damage, but back-to-back hits brought in the two inherited runners before Thurman could get out of the inning.

Down 4-0, Dunedin couldn't get much going until the seventh inning after new Lakeland pitcher Cleiverth Perez came in. A walk, hit batter, and a single loaded the bases for the Blue Jays, and Jean Arnaez brought a run in on a sac-fly, and Tucker Toman singled another in to make it 4-2. But that's all the Blue Jays could manage, leaving runners on the corners to end the inning.

Then in the eighth, the Blue Jays would cut into the deficit again. MiLB-rehabber Addison Barger lead off with a single, advancing to second on a balk by Connor Holden, and Jaden Rudd brought him in on a base hit to right to make it a one-run game.

LHP Harry Rutkowski kept the game at 4-3 in the top of the ninth, and in the bottom of the inning, Victor Mesia drew a leadoff walk, putting the potential tying-run aboard. After a fielder's choice by Arnaez, Jeff Wehler came in to pinch run at first, getting the Blue Jays some much-needed speed on the basepaths. But Holden locked in, striking out the next two hitters to end the game, and give Lakeland the win.

With the loss, Dunedin dropped back to .500 on the year with six games left to play in the First Half. The Blue Jays can still clinch at least a split of the series with a win over the next three days, with their next opportunity being Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

