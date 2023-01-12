Second Annual WooSox Holiday Caravan Spreads Joy Throughout Central Mass

January 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







The Second Annual WooSox Holiday Caravan was led by team infielder Ryan Fitzgerald and hitting coach Rich Gedman, who spread joy at non-profits, schools, and community organizations throughout Central Massachusetts at the end of December, alongside WooSox front office members. The group traveled from location to location using the large WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van, presented by Bank of America.

The Caravan began at Why Me & Sherry's House, where the team brought gifts and essentials to toddlers and teens who are battling cancer.

The Caravan continued at TLK Sports, a Worcester-based community organization that emphasizes the importance of teamwork and relationship-building through a number of sports, including baseball.

The first day wrapped up at Nazareth Home in Leicester, where the club partnered with the Junior WooSox (local AAU program) to provide gifts to Foster Children.

The second day of the Holiday Caravan began bright and early in Polar Park's backyard at the Canal District's St. John's Food For The Poor, where the team helped prepare breakfast for some of the neighborhood's homeless population.

The team headed from St. John's to Abby's House in Worcester, where toys and treats were provided to women and children.

Former Red Sox slugger Sam Horn joined the team later that day at UMass Memorial Children's Medical Center, where care packages filled with toys, books, and everyday essentials were provided to kids receiving treatment. For the second straight year, the club partnered with Kits for Kids, a Marlborough-based organization that provides care packages to children in need around the holidays.

The WooSox wrapped up their Tuesday afternoon with the Worcester Education Collaborative, where they donated tablets and keyboards at Worcester's Quinsigamond Elementary School before heading to the YMCA Central Community Branch.

Fitzy concluded a very busy day two of the Holiday Caravan by greeting fans in the WooSox Team Store.

The WooSox concluded their 2022 Holiday Caravan with visits to Abby Kelley Foster Elementary School, Pepperell's Nissitissit Middle School, and Gates Lane Elementary School; Gates Lane is where the club established a mentoring program on March 4, 2022, in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Massachusetts.

International League Stories from January 12, 2023

