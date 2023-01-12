Tides Announce 2023 Game Times at Harbor Park

The Norfolk Tides today announced their home game start times for the 2023 game schedule. The 2023 International League campaign is slated to begin on Friday, March 31st with the Tides on the road at Durham. The home opener for the Tides will be on Tuesday, April 4th with Norfolk hosting the Gwinnett Stripers.

The Tides will play 46 home night games this season, each starting at 6:35 p.m. This includes all Friday night games, unlike last year when all Friday night home games started at 7:05 p.m. All 24 home day games will be played on Thursdays and Sundays, with the exception of Sunday, July 2 being a night game. All 12 Thursday home day games will start at 12:05 p.m. For the Sunday home day games, they will start at either 1:05 p.m. or 4:05 p.m. Just four of those games will have the 4:05 start: July 16, July 30, August 6 and August 27.

Norfolk also will have 13 fireworks nights in 2023, one more than 2022. The first fireworks night will be on May 6 vs. Durham, and will continue to happen every Saturday through the end of the season. There will be two additional fireworks nights on July 2 and 3, which will mark three straight fireworks games from July 1 - 3. The remainder of the promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

Ticketing Information

Fans can purchase 2023 season tickets now by reaching 757-622-2222. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Fans can also purchase an 18-Game Plan, a Sunday Season Game Plan, or a Tides 10-Pack. Follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com throughout the off-season for the most up-to-date information.

