Nashville Sounds Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

January 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2023 Scholarship Program. The foundation will award four scholarships worth $2,500 each to graduating high school seniors who plan to attend college in the Fall of 2023.

The program, which began in 2016, has awarded $70,000 in scholarships and is designed to assist deserving Nashville and Middle Tennessee students in paying for college tuition during their freshman year.

"The Nashville Sounds Foundation is grateful to support Middle Tennessee area students in their pursuit of higher education for the eighth straight year," said Nashville Sounds General Manager Adam English. "We're extremely thankful for our fans whose support through fundraising efforts and donations makes this scholarship program possible."

Interested seniors must complete the application process at www.nashvillesounds.com/community/scholarship. The process includes submitting a 500-or-less word essay on mental health and bodily nutrition in the workplace.

In addition to the essay, each submission must include at least two letters of recommendation from a teacher and/or coach and an official high school transcript. The scholarship will be awarded based on the culmination of the student's schoolwork, extracurricular activities and involvement in the community.

Each winner will receive tickets to a select 2023 Nashville Sounds game and will be recognized during a pre-game ceremony. The deadline to be considered for the 2023 scholarships is Friday, February 17. Scholarship winners will be notified no later than March 27.

Winners from 2022 include Karim Daouk (Columbia University), Amarion Ford (Middle Tennessee State University), Kaiya Lauderdale (North Carolina A&T State University) and Madysson Tibbs (Austin Peay State University).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

About the Nashville Sounds Foundation: The mission of the Nashville Sounds Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, is to utilize baseball to positively impact the communities throughout Middle Tennessee by emphasizing the importance of social responsibility, education and the power of sport to transform lives.

The Nashville Sounds Foundation is funded through monetary donations, private entities, memorabilia auctions and in-game custom public address announcements.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.