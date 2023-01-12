Tickets Now on Sale for 3rd Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game (May 7) at Sahlen Field

January 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game, benefiting his IMagINe for Youth Foundation, returns to Sahlen Field on Sunday, May 7th at 1:00 p.m. (Gates at 11:00 a.m.). Tickets are now on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office.

This game was first launched in 2019 and last year over 11,000 fans were in the stands cheering on 40+ of their favorite Buffalo Bills players, legends and coaches. The game was held the day following the Buffalo mass shooting and as hearts were extremely heavy, Buffalo came together as a community. A moment of silence was held for the victims', their loved ones were honored on the field and the IMagINe for Youth Foundation donated over $100,000 of the proceeds raised to the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, which supported the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

This year the mission remains the same. The IMagINe for Youth Foundation will put on this game to continue to raise proceeds for underprivileged youth sports in the Greater Buffalo area as the 2017 Pro Bowl and 2021 Second Team All-Pro player Micah Hyde and his Buffalo Bills teammates, legends and coaches battle it out on the diamond for a good cause.

Ticket Information - On Sale Now

Tickets for the softball game are just $23, for the return of #23 in '23. A very limited number of VIP Tickets are available for $150 for the best seats in the house that include a Micah Hyde autographed Buffalo Bills red or blue mini-helmet. All tickets can be purchased at Bisons.com or in person at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

For more information on the 3rd Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game please visit www.hydecharitysoftball.com or follow @hydecharitysoftball on Instagram.

For more information on the Imagine for Youth Foundation please visit https://www.IMagINeforyouth.org/

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.