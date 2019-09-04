SeaWolves Auction Jerseys to Benefit the Numata Family

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce today that the team will be holding an online jersey and memorabilia auction with the proceeds benefiting the family of SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata who passed away on Monday, September 2.

Beginning today, fans can bid on game-worn, signed and unsigned 25 Seasons commemorative blue jerseys of top Tigers prospects including Casey Mize, Jake Rogers, Alex Faedo, Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning, Isaac Paredes and more. To bid, simply download the Live Source App at LiveSourceApp.com or search Live Source in the app store. Regular bidding concludes on Saturday, September 7 at 9 p.m. Select items may enter overtime bidding if a bid is placed within the final minute before the bid deadline.

Fans and members of the Erie and baseball communities wishing to send letters and cards of condolence to the family of Chace Numata may do so at the address below:

Erie SeaWolves

ATTN: Numata Family

UPMC Park

110 East 10th Street

Erie, PA 16501

- #ForNumi -

