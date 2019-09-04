Bowie Pulls away to Take Game One

The Senators fell to the Bowie Baysox 5-3 in game one of the Western Division Championship Series Wednesday night in Bowie. The Sens rallied for two runs in the sixth inning on RBI singles by Ian Sagdal and Tres Barrera but couldn't score again until two outs in the ninth inning. Bowie scored three runs in the eighth inning to break the 3-3 tie. The Baysox lead the best of five series 1-0 with the win.

On Capitol Hill

Kyle McGowin started and pitched 5.2 innings allowing five hits and two earned runs. He struck out six and walked three.

Jordan Mills tossed one-third of an inning allowing hit but striking out the final batter of the sixth inning.

Jhonatan German pitched 1.2 innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits, all in the eighth, after pitching a perfect seventh.

Frankie Bartow made his Double-A debut working one-third of an inning.

With the Gavel

Ian Sagdal had two hits including an RBI single to tie the game.

Tres Barrera singled in the go ahead run in the sixth for his only hit of the game.

Dante Bitchette, Jr., went 2-for-5.

Harrisburg was 4-for-12 with runners in scoring position with five strikeouts.

Filibusters

- Bowie wins game one of the best of five series.

- The two teams have met twice in the playoffs, in 1994 and 1997.

- The Senators committed three errors in the game, though all of the allowed runs were earned.

On Deck

The Senators play game two of the Western Division Championship Series at Prince George's Stadium Thursday at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:55 p.m.

Eastern League Stories from September 4, 2019

