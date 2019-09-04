Harrisburg Senators Game Information & Starting Lineup at Bowie - Game #1 WDCS

September 4, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg Senators (76-63) vs. Bowie Baysox (76-64)

Western Division Championship Series, Game 1

Wednesday, September 4 at 7:05 p.m. - Prince George's Stadium - Bowie, MD

RH Kyle McGowin (1-1, 2.51) vs. RH Michael Baumann (6-2, 2.31)

Tonight's Senators Starting Lineup

Cole Freeman, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Dante Bichette, Jr., 1B

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Nick Banks, LF

Tres Barrera, C

Aldrem Corredor, DH

David Masters, 2B

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Kyle McGowin, P

LAST GAME

The Senators finished the 2019 regular season with a 1-0 win over the Altoona Curve. The win completed a four-game sweep of the Curve. The Senators also shut out the Curve in the final two games of the regular season. The lone run in was courtesy of a solo home run by Michael A. Taylor on a home run in the sixth inning. Kevin McGowan and three relievers combined on the shutout.

TONIGHT

Tonight is game one of the Western Division Championship Series between the Senators and Bowie Baysox. The previously met in the playoffs in 1994 & 1997. Bowie won the season series 10-8 including going 7-4 at Prince George's Stadium.

ABOUT THE SENATORS

This is the Senators 16th playoff appearance and their first appearance since 2013. They advanced to the EL Championship Series in 2013 before losing to Trenton. This is their 4th appearance as a Nats affiliate. They last won the EL Championship 20 years ago on the Milton Bradley grand slam.

The Senators finished 76-63 overall. They were 44-26 at home and 32-37 on the road. The 44 wins at home ties them for second in franchise history with most home wins.

They earned their spot in the playoffs by going 42-28 in the first half finishing five games ahead of Altoona.

The Senators playoff roster breaks down this way: 14 AA rookies, 16 that were drafted or originally signed by the Nats, and 23 that were in the Nats org last year.

ABOUT THE BOWIE BAYSOX

The Baysox are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. They play their home games at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, MD. The franchise was born in 1993. They've been an affiliate of the Orioles since 1993. They've won one E.L. Championships (2015)

Bowie finished the regular season 76-64. They went 41-29 at home and 35-35 on the road.

They finished tied for 1st in the second half with a record of 46-26. They won the tiebreaker against Erie to earn their place in the playoffs.

They went 17-16 in August and September after going 40-15 in June and July.

REGULAR SEASON MONTHLY PROGRESS

August & September 16-15, .244, 17 HR, 135 Runs (4.3 rpg) and a 3.66 ERA.

July 15-12, .245, 14 HR, 121 Runs (4.5 rpg) and a 3.52 ERA.

June 11-16, .243, 12 HR, 97 Runs (3.6 rpg) and a 3.21 ERA.

May 13-16, .224, 17 HR, 103 Runs (3.5 rpg) and a 4.03 ERA.

April 21-4, .250, 28 HR, 110 Runs (4.4 rpg) and a 2.66 ERA. (Best April in Senators history)

REGULAR SEASON TALE OF THE TAPE

Hitting Pitching Fielding

Sens: 241/307/365 88HR 566R 65SB 29SH 3.43 1142/356 .240BAA 103HR .978 107E 105DP

Bow: 246/314/376 96HR 588R 97SB 23SH 3.18 1167/414 .226BAA 120HR .979 88E 103DP

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS

Ian Sagdal finished 10th in Batting (.271), 8th in RBIs (62), 6th in Hits (121), 2nd in 2Bs (31), 7th in XBH (42) and 8th in Total Bases (182).

Luis Garcia finished 2nd in Hits (135) and 7th in Runs (66).

Mario Sanchez finished 5th in ERA (2.85), T6th in Ws (10), 5th in Avg (.224) & 1st in WHIP (0.98).

Rhett Wiseman finished T7 in HRs (15).

