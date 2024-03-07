SeaWolves Announce Ticket Holder Pickup Date

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce today that ticket pickup for Captain's Club members and mini-plan holders will be held on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the UPMC Park Team Store. March 16 is also the first day that fans can purchase single-game tickets in person at the UPMC Park Box Office.

Ticket holders will enter the exterior Team Store doors located at 831 French Street. Captain's Club Silver and Copper members who have pre-selected their game dates will be able to pick up their packages on March 16. Packages will NOT be available for members who have not pre-selected their dates. Members who select their game dates on March 16 will have their tickets available five days following their selection. Additionally, fans interested in a Captain's Club membership or Paw Pack flex plan may purchase both during the event.

Also on March 16, the SeaWolves will host their annual St. Patrick's Day event in the UPMC Park Stadium Club from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The Shamrock Shindig is for guests 21 and over only and features a special St. Patrick's Day menu, specialty cocktails, green beer, contests, prize giveaways, a live DJ and more. For full details, visit SeaWolves.com.

Regular box office hours starting March 16 will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and on all game days beginning at 10 a.m.

SeaWolves single-game tickets are on sale now, ONLINE ONLY. For ticket packages and hospitality, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

