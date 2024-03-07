Flying Squirrels Hosting Four Job Fairs Ahead of 2024 Season

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are looking to hire part-time, game-day positions for the upcoming baseball season. The team has four upcoming job fairs for interested candidates to fill out applications and find out information about available positions.

Positions are available in food & beverage, tickets, stadium operations and grounds crew for the team's home games from April through September. Information on the Flying Squirrels' upcoming job fairs can be found here. The 2024 game schedule can be found here.

"Our part-time and gameday employees are key pieces of helping us create a welcoming and fun experience for fans when they come out to games at The Diamond," Flying Squirrels Vice President & General Manager Ben Rothrock said. "We encourage anyone interested in exciting summer employment to come out to these job fairs and check out the variety of opportunities we have available."

The job fairs will take place at The Diamond (3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230) on the following dates:

Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, March 18, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Questions regarding game-day positions with the Flying Squirrels can be directed to staffing@squirrelsbaseball.com.

The 2024 Flying Squirrels season at The Diamond begins with Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A on Tuesday, April 9. Opening Night Group Packages and individual-game tickets are available now online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at The Diamond offices.

