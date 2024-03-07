11 Members of '23 Rumble Ponies Selected to Mets Spring Breakout Roster

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Major League Baseball announced Thursday that 11 members of the 2023 Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be on the 2024 New York Mets Spring Breakout roster. The New York Mets top prospects will face the Washington Nationals top prospects on March 15 at 3:10 p.m. ET at Clover Park, the Mets Spring Training home in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

MLB Spring Breakout is a four-day event showcasing baseball's future, with 16 exhibition games played between each team comprised of each MLB organization's top prospects.

The Mets Spring Breakout roster is headlined by MLB Pipeline's top three ranked prospects in the organization: SS/OF, Jett Williams, OF Drew Gilbert, and SS/2B Luisangel Acuña. All three were key parts of the '23 Rumble Ponies run to the Eastern League Championship Series. The three players are also ranked as part of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects in all of baseball (Williams #45, Gilbert #53, Acuna #66).

Other members of the '23 Ponies on the roster are C Kevin Parada (#9), RHP Blade Tidwell (#10), RHP Dom Hamel (#14), RHP Tyler Stuart (#18), OF Rhylan Thomas (#30), RHP Paul Gervase, LHP Daniel Juarez, and RHP Wilkin Ramos. Thomas was named the Mets Gold Glove Outfielder as part of the 2023 organizational awards.

The Rumble Ponies open the 2024 season at Mirabito Stadium against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A Affiliate) on Friday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m.

