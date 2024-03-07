Former Fightin Phils Represented on Phillies Spring Breakout Roster

March 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Major League Baseball announced today the rosters for the inaugural Spring Breakout. The Philadelphia Phillies roster features 27 of their prospects, including five member of the 2023 Reading Fightin Phils team. The Phillies Spring Breakout game is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at 1:05 p.m. at the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Florida.

Headlining the Phillies roster is 2023 R-Phils and No. 2 Prospect Mick Abel. Abel spent the end of 2022 and all of the 2023 season with Reading. Abel posted a 5-5 record with a 4.14 ERA last season, along with 126 strikeouts over 108.2 innings pitched. He finished the season strong, posting a 2-0 record and 1.17 ERA over his final four starts, earning a promotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following the conclusion of Reading's season.

Additional pitchers included on the Phillies Spring Breakout roster are Andrew Baker, Tommy McCollum and No. 11 Prospect Griff McGarry. Baker spent all of 2023 with Reading and showcased an upper-90s fastball out of the bullpen. He struck out 14 batters per nine innings and was invited to participated in the Arizona Fall League after the season. McCollum had a strong start last season with High-A Jersey Shore, having a 2.31 ERA over 34 appearances. He earned a late-season call-up to Reading and finished strong with the Fightin Phils. McGarry split 2023 between Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He had a 3.13 ERA before his call-up, which featured a 2.01 ERA in July, a month that saw McGarry capture Eastern League Pitcher of the Month honors.

Phillies No. 13 Prospect Carlos De La Cruz is the lone 2023 R-Phil represented as a position player. De La Cruz finished the 2022 season in Reading and spent all of 2023 with the Fightin Phils. He launched a career high 24 home runs and knocked in 67 RBI during the season.

Outside of former Fightin Phils, the Phillies Spring Breakout Roster is filled with tons of the teams' top prospects, including many who may pass through Reading over the next few years. Here is the full Phillies Spring Breakout Roster:

Pitchers (12): Mick Abel (No. 2), Samuel Aldegheri (No. 24), Andrew Baker, Jean Cabrera, Alexis De La Cruz (No.25), Estibenzon Jimenez, George Klassen (No. 29), Tommy McCollum, Griff McGarry (No. 11), Wesley Moore, Micah Ottenbreit and Andrew Walling

Catchers (3): Kehden Hettiger (No. 22), Caleb Ricketts (No. 21) and Eduardo Tait (No. 9)

Infielders (6): William Bergolla (No. 12), Starlyn Caba (No. 5), Aidan Miller (No. 3), Nikau Pouka-Grego (No. 30), Bryan Rincon (No. 8) and Devin Saltiban (No. 7)

Outfielders (6): Emaarion Boyd (No. 17), Justin Crawford (No. 4), Carlos De La Cruz (No. 13), Raylin Heredia (No. 20), Gabriel Rincones (No. 10) and Tayshawn Walton (No. 18)

Of the 27 players on the Phillies Spring Breakout roster, 20 of them rank amongst the Phillies Top-30 Prospects. The roster is subject to change. The Phillies Spring Breakout game will air on March 16 at 1:05 p.m. on MLB's Digital Networks, Phillies Radio and ESPN+. For more information on the Spring Breakout, you can go to mlb.com/springbreakout.

Many of the players on the Phillies Spring Breakout roster have either played in Baseballtown or will pass through very soon. Come catch the Phillies stars of tomorrow in Reading starting on April 9 when the Fightin Phils open up their 2024 home schedule against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.