Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 18, 2025
Published on September 19, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Seattle Storm, 74-73, in a NAIL-BITER to advance to the Semi-Finals in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google!
A'ja Wilson - 38 PTS (ties playoff career-high) | 5 REB | 3 STL Jackie Young - 14 PTS | 4 STL | GAME-WINNER
With the win, Becky Hammon passes Van Chancellor and John Whisenant (20) for 9th all-time on the postseason coaching wins list.
