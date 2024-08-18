Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 18, 2024
August 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
Stacking wins
The Indiana Fever defeat the Seattle Storm 92-75 behind elite guard-play from Kelsey Mitchell (27 PTS), Caitlin Clark (23 PTS), and Lexie Hull (22 PTS)
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 18, 2024
- Phoenix Mercury Signs Veteran Forward Monique Billings to a Seven-Day Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Fever Host Storm on Sunday Afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indiana Fever
- Game Preview- Aces Host Sparks Sunday - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.