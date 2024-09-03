Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 3, 2024

September 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm bounce back from their loss to the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, defeating them tonight 71-64 on the road.

Skylar Diggins-Smith knocked down 18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.