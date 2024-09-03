Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 3, 2024
September 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm bounce back from their loss to the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, defeating them tonight 71-64 on the road.
Skylar Diggins-Smith knocked down 18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
