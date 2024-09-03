A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player the Week for 21st Time

September 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Aces forward A'ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from August 26 through September 1. It is the 5th weekly honor for the 2-time M'VP this season, and the 21st of her career. Only 5 players in league history have as many or more career player of the week awards than Wilson-Tina Charles (32), Candace Parker (27), Elena Delle Donne (24), Tamika Catchings (22), and Diana Taurasi (21).

Wilson averaged a league-high 36.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 3.0 assists, while making 66.1 percent of her field goal attempts. The Aces went 2-1 on the week, clinching their sixth straight playoff berth in the process.

Wilson also earned the May, June and July Western Conference Player of the Month awards this season.

The front-runner for the 2024 M'VP award leads the league in scoring (27.5 ppg), and blocked shots (2.69), while ranking 2nd in rebounding (12.0 rpg), 5th in steals (1.88 spg), and 4th in field goal percentage (.526), and 13th in free throw percentage (.866).

