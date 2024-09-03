Seattle Storm Fined

September 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The Seattle Storm has been fined $5,000 for failing to comply with the WNBA's postgame media policies, the WNBA announced today. The Storm did not make available the requisite number of players at the team's postgame press conference on Friday, Aug. 30 following its game vs. the New York Liberty.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.