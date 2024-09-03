Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

September 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - For the second-consecutive week, Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the league announced today. Clark received Player of the Week honors last week during the August 15-25 portion of the regular season.

The Fever compiled a 4-0 record from August 26-September 1 as Clark averaged 24.3 points, 9.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. During Indiana's win on Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun, Clark set the WNBA rookie record for the most made 3-point field goals. Clark enters this week with 98 made 3-point field goals and would become the eighth player in WNBA history to surpass 100 made 3-point field goals in a season.

Clark scored a career-high 31 points in Indiana's 100-81 win against the Chicago Sky on Friday and then followed up with 28 points, 12 assists and four rebounds in Indiana's 100-93 win against Dallas on Sunday. In Friday's win, Clark passed Ticha Penicheiro for the most games by a rookie in WNBA history to record at least 10 assists and enters this week with 10.

The Fever begin a six-game homestand at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tomorrow against the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. ET on MeTV and CBS Sports Network.

