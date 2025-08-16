Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 15, 2025

Published on August 16, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm hold off the Atlanta Dream, 80-78, in a 4th quarter BATTLE at Rogers Arena!

Skylar Diggins - 21 PTS | 11 AST | 2 3PM
Nneka Ogwumike - 16 PTS | 8 REB
Dominique Malonga - 12 PTS | 8 REB

#WNBACanadaGame | #WNBARivalsWeek

