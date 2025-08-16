Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 15, 2025
Published on August 16, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Seattle Storm hold off the Atlanta Dream, 80-78, in a 4th quarter BATTLE at Rogers Arena!
Skylar Diggins - 21 PTS | 11 AST | 2 3PM Ã°Å¸Å©Ã¯Â¸Â Nneka Ogwumike - 16 PTS | 8 REB Ã°Å¸Å©Ã¯Â¸Â Dominique Malonga - 12 PTS | 8 REB
