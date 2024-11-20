Seattle Reign FC Signs Defender Hanna Glas to New Contract

November 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that it has re-signed defender Hanna Glas to a one-year contract, with a mutual option for 2026. The Swedish defender was acquired by the Reign earlier this year via trade with the Kansas City Current.

"Hanna made an immediate and positive impact upon joining the club this summer, and her return brings both consistency and certainty to our squad," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "With a full preseason ahead, we're excited to see her leadership, experience and readiness fully on display as she continues to play an integral role in our team. Hanna's maturity and poise stem from her extensive career at the highest levels of professional and international football. Her presence on and off the field will be invaluable as we look to build on our success."

Glas made her NWSL regular season and Reign FC debut on September 16 against NJ/NY Gotham FC and went on to feature in the remaining six games of the Reign's 2024 campaign. She finished the season with six starts in seven games played, 21 duels won, 10 interceptions and nine clearances.

The defender first entered the NWSL in 2023 on a two-year contract with the Current, but her debut was delayed after suffering a knee injury prior to the start of the season. She had immediate success in her debut with the Current during the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, where she recorded an assist and helped the club earn a clean sheet against Liga MX Femenil side Pachuca.

Prior to playing in the NWSL, Glas scored six goals in 40 appearances with Bayern Munich in the German Frauen Bundesliga between 2020 and 2022 and made 19 appearances with Paris Saint-Germain in France over two seasons.

"I'm grateful to continue my career here in Seattle," said Glas. "After joining the Reign late last season, I immediately felt a warm welcome from everyone involved. I'm fully committed to helping this team achieve our goals, and I'll continue to give everything I've got for our supporters as we prepare for the 2025 season."

In October, Glas announced her retirement from the Swedish National Team to focus on her club career. Since 2017, the 31-year-old earned 59 caps and helped her country earn bronze at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and silver in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.