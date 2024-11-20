Bay FC Signs Defender Maddie Moreau to Contract for 2025 with Option for 2026 Season

November 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC announced today that the club has signed defender Maddie Moreau to a contract extension through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

Moreau went undrafted and joined Bay FC for preseason training camp, signing a contract with the club ahead of their inaugural campaign. The Youngsville, La. native appeared in 11 matches during the regular season in her rookie season, making two starts. She played every minute for Bay FC in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, scoring two goals in three matches. Moreau made her professional debut as a substitute on April 9, 2024, on the road against the Kansas City Current.

Before joining Bay FC, Moreau played collegiately at LSU from 2019-2021 and West Virginia from 2022-2023. At LSU, Moreau played in 56 matches (46 starts), earning second-team All-SEC and All-Freshman team recognition in 2019. With the Mountaineers, Moreau started and played 41 games, recording two goals and three assists. Her contributions helped her squad secure the 2022 Big 12 Championship title and an NCAA Tournament berth.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.