Shell Energy Stadium Selected as Host Venue for 2025 SheBelieves Cup

November 20, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - U.S. Soccer announced earlier today that Shell Energy Stadium will host the opening fixtures for the upcoming 2025 SheBelieves Cup, presented by Visa. The top-ranked U.S. Women's National Team will face Colombia in Houston on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. CT. That match will close a doubleheader that begins earlier in the day as Japan face Australia at 4 p.m. CT.

Tickets for the doubleheader will be available at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Shell Energy Stadium box office or online at USSoccer.com. Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC members will receive an exclusive presale opportunity via email. Fans interested in memberships for the 2025 NWSL season can click HERE for additional information.

This is the 10th edition of the tournament, and the winner will be determined by total points after three fixtures. Following the opening fixture in Houston the tournament will continue in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 23 and the champion will be determined on Feb. 26 in San Diego, Calif. This tournament will feature the first domestic matches for the U.S. Women's National Team as they continue preparations to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The U.S. Women's National Team returns to Houston for the first time since the 2021 Summer Series. The USWNT defeated Jamaica and Portugal at Shell Energy Stadium in June 2021. The USWNT recently won the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell joined the USWNT in France, and she was one of three Dash players to represent the organization at the Olympic Games.

Colombia reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Olympics and fell to Spain. Australia features one of the most prolific goal scorers in the sport, Sam Kerr. The Australian forward has scored more than 200 goals at the professional and international level since making her debut with Perth Glory in Australia during the 2008/2009 season. Japan also reached the quarterfinals of the women's tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games. They fell to the U.S. Women's National Team following a goal from Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman in overtime.

The full schedule for the tournament is available below.

DATE TIME VENUE MATCH

Thursday, Feb. 20 4 p.m. CT Shell Energy Stadium Japan vs. Australia

Thursday, Feb. 20 7 p.m. CT Shell Energy Stadium USA vs. Colombia

Sunday, Feb. 23 1 p.m. CT State Farm Stadium Colombia vs. Japan

Sunday, Feb. 23 4 p.m. CT State Farm Stadium USA vs. Australia

Wednesday, Feb. 26 6:30 p.m. CT Snapdragon Stadium Australia vs. Colombia

Wednesday, Feb. 26 9:30 p.m. CT Snapdragon Stadium USA vs. Japan

