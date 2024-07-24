Seattle Reign FC Launches 2025 Season Ticket Membership Deposits

July 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that 2025 Season Ticket Membership deposits are now open, offering fans the opportunity to reserve their spot for first choice at 2025 seats. Deposits can be placed through September 13 for $50.

Seattle Reign FC's Season Ticket Members play a crucial part in making Lumen Field home for the Reign. Since 2013, our fans have shown up for the team, earning their place as some of the most loyal fans in the entire league. The unwavering support Reign fans bring to each match makes all the difference, on and off the pitch.

Fans interested in joining our community and becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members are highly encouraged to place a deposit as soon as possible to secure the best place in line for priority seat selection as memberships go on sale later this year.

New this year as an added perk, fans who place a 2025 Season Member deposit can immediately access our 2024 STM exclusive merchandise discount code, valid on purchases made at ReignFCShop.com.

Reign FC Season Ticket Members receive a variety of exclusive perks, including:

- Priority Access to Non-Regular Season Matches: Members get first access to purchase their seats for playoffs and tournaments before tickets go on sale to the public.

- Invitations to Special Events: Members get invites to exclusive events throughout the season to celebrate the team, attend training and more! Most recently, the Reign hosted a group of Season Ticket Members at Queen Anne Beerhall to celebrate the announcement of the club's sale with the players and new ownership.

- Exclusive Discounts: Members receive discounts on Reign merchandise at Lumen Field, as well as online at ReignFCShop.com. STMs also get discounts on Seattle Reign Academy camps and clinics, and additional purchases of single tickets.

Placing a deposit for 2025 memberships now secures new members a priority spot in line to select their seats for the season. For more information on 2025 Seattle Reign FC Season Ticket Memberships or questions on making a deposit, please reach out to our team via email at tickets@reignfc.com.

