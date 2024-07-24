Bay FC Announces Proud Partnership with Legendary Local Brewery 21st Amendment

July 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC, the new women's professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), today announced a partnership with 2 1st Amendment Brewery, one of the Bay Area's original independent craft breweries. As an official Proud Partner, 21st Amendment Brewery will collaborate with Bay FC to provide fans the opportunity to join in their love of soccer with various watch parties to kick off the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

To launch the partnership, 21st Amendment Brewery and Bay FC will host several watch parties around the Bay Ar ea on Sunday, July 28th at The Athletic Club Oakland, San Francisco Athletic Club, and Taplands. Starting at 11:30 a.m. PDT, fans can gather to watch the U.S. Women's National Team as they square off against Germany at Noon PDT.

"21st Amendment Brewery embodies the fan and player-centric attitude we have at Bay FC," said Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart. "Partnering with such a world-class company to provide our fans yet another opportunity to cheer on these outstanding wome n soccer players from across the globe is an exciting opportunity."

As a part of the agreement, the two organizations will also partner to foster community and align in their shared support of trailblazing women throughout the Bay Area through additional fan and player-focused elements. Additional details to be announced.

"21st Amendment Brewery was born in the Bay and is extremely proud to have an opportunity to partner with another Bay Area original, Bay FC," said 21st Amendment Brewery Co-founder, Nico Freccia. "We are honored and humbled to play a small part in the legacy of what is fast becoming another world-class Bay Area sports franchise."

Legends, a global premium experience company, represented Bay FC in sourcing and negotiating the partnership with 21st Amendment Brewery.

Bay FC is hosting its inaugural home season at PayPal Park in San Jose and tickets are now available for purchase at bayfc.com. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for more exciting announcements to come.

