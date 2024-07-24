San Diego Wave FC Sign French Forward Delphine Cascarino

July 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the club has acquired forward Delphine Cascarino, who will be under contract with the Wave through the 2026 season, with a mutual option for 2027. Cascarino, 27, will occupy an international roster slot, pending receipt of her P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"Delphine is a world-class player in the prime of her career. Her experiences at both the club and national team level will be invaluable to this team," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We are thrilled to welcome Delphine to San Diego. She joins us at a pivotal time and will make an immediate impact for us on the pitch."

Casarino's extensive list of titles includes six UEFA Champions League titles, five Coupe de France titles, nine French Division Championships, two International Champions Cups, and three Tournoi de France. Individually, she has earned FIFA FIFPro Women's World11 (2020), IFFHS Women's World Team (2020), UEFA Women's Champions League Final Player of the Match (2020), UNFP Division 1 Arkéma's Féminine Player of the Year (2022-23), Trophées FFF D1 Féminine Team of the Season (2022-23), UNFP Division 1 Féminine Team of the Year three times, and a FIFA Best Women's Player Nomination (2022).

The French striker has starred for Olympique Lyonnais, coming through the youth ranks and making her professional debut. She featured for the first team between 2015 to 2024, where she won 23 titles for her hometown club. With the French giants, she scored 45 goals throughout 223 matches across all competitions for the club. Cascarino returned from injury at the beginning of 2024 and immediately made an impact for her club, providing three goals during Olympique Lyonnais' stretch to the UEFA Women's Champions League finals.

At the international level, Cascarino has made 64 appearances for the French National Team, scoring 14 goals. The Saint-Priest, France native made her debut in January 2016 and was part of the 2019 Women's World Cup roster and the 2022 UEFA European Championship. The forward was instrumental in France's victorious run at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2012.

Cascarino will feature in her first Olympics at the Paris Games this summer on France's home soil and will join the Wave following the Paris Games. France will kick off the tournament on Thursday, July 25 with a match against Colombia in Lyon before facing off against Canada on Sunday, July 28 in Saint-Étienne. The host nation will return to Lyon to round out their group stage on Wednesday, July 31 against New Zealand.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs forward Delphine Cascarino to a contract through the 2026 season, with a mutual option for 2027.

Name: Delphine Cascarino

Position: Forward

Height: 5-5

Born: Feb. 5, 1997

Birthplace: Saint-Priest, France

Nationality: French

