Seattle Reign FC Announces Expanded Capacity at Lumen Field for August 25 Match

August 7, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Following the launch of the RISE campaign in advance of the Megan Rapinoe Jersey Retirement Match on August 25, Seattle Reign FC has expanded capacity at Lumen Field due to high demand.

Last week, the club kicked off the RISE campaign, which was first seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during an interview with Rapinoe, where she expressed how special this celebratory moment will be for her.

"Only legends get their numbers retired. Megan Rapinoe is both a global icon and a local legend. Our community always shows up for massive sports moments and August 25 will be no different, as we come together to ensure we celebrate and honor her as part of the pantheon of Seattle sports heroes," said Seattle Reign FC Chief Business Officer Maya Mendoza-Exstrom. "It will be an unforgettable matchday filled with unique fan-engagement opportunities and an incredible pre-match celebration - engaging all fans from the moment they enter the stadium. The message is simple, this is a can't miss night in Seattle sports."

This celebration will be a monumental moment for the club as it is the first retired jersey in Reign history and just the fifth retired jersey in NWSL history. Rapinoe is the only player to have worn the number 15 for the Reign. As Rapinoe stated herself earlier this year, the jersey represents a team, a city, and a lifetime of memories, which will all be celebrated on August 25.

As part of the matchday experience, there will be a special pre-match ceremony, gate giveaway, live music and more. Exclusively on matchday, there will also be limited edition RISE merchandise available to purchase at all retail locations around Lumen Field.

This match is the first opportunity for fans to witness the Reign's four newest signings in regular season action. Since the last regular season match on July 7, the Reign has bolstered its roster by signing international stars Ana-Maria Crnogorčević and Nérilia Mondésir, along with U-18 players Jordyn Bugg and Ainsley McCammon. Additionally, Canadians Jordyn Huitema and Quinn will make their return to Seattle after participating in the Paris Olympics.

To be a part of the moment and witness history, fans can RISE for Rapinoe by securing tickets to see Megan Rapinoe's jersey retirement celebration now! Visit https://www.reignfc.com/megan-rapinoe-jersey-retirement-match to view all of Reign FC's ticket options for this celebration.

