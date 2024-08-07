Girma and Shaw Move on to 2024 Paris Olympic Final

San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma with Team USA

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma and forward Jaedyn Shaw advance to the 2024 Paris Olympic final on Saturday, Aug. 10 when the U.S. Women's National team faces Brazil.

The U.S. secured their spot in the gold medal match by earning a 1-0 win over Germany in extra time of the semifinal match on Aug. 6. Girma has played every minute of the tournament thus far, helping the USWNT to five consecutive wins and anchoring the backline to three clean sheets. Shaw missed the first three group-stage matches due to injury but was named to the USWNT matchday rosters for their quarterfinal and semifinal matches.

The Wave will host an official watch party at Novo Brazil Brewing's Mission Valley location on Saturday, Aug. 10 for the USWNT's gold medal match against Brazil that kicks off at 8 a.m PT. Chief Impact Officer Shannon Mac Millan will attend the watch party and be available before and after the match to meet with fans and take photos with her one silver and two gold medals that she earned with the USWNT in 1996, 2000, and 2004. In addition, fans can enter special Wave FC giveaways and take home limited-edition posters of Girma and Shaw. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. PT to the public.

