San Diego Wave FC Tickets on Sale Now for Concacaf Women's Champions Cup

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that tickets for the club's home matches apart of the inaugural Concacaf Women's Champions Cup are now on sale.

The inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup taking place from August 2024 until May 2025 features 10 clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, including two other NWSL teams. The W Champions Cup is also the sole pathway for teams to qualify for a spot in the new FIFA Women's Club World Cup, scheduled for January and February 2026 which will include 16 clubs.

San Diego, a part of Group B, will kick off the tournament in Panama City against Santa Fé FC on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

The Wave will then host the Portland Thorns at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 18 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the match on Sept. 18 are available here.

The following match of the tournament will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 1 when the club travels to either Vancouver or El Salvador to play the winner of the Preliminary Round (Aug. 13-15).

San Diego will then close out the group stage by hosting Club América Femenil at Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

