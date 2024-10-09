Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC Name Christine Masse as Chief Legal Officer

October 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC announced today the appointment of Christine "Chris" Masse as Chief Legal Officer of the greater business enterprise representing both clubs. Masse brings 25 years of extensive legal experience to the Sounders and Reign, with deep-rooted expertise navigating transactions in a highly regulated environment.

Masse marks the second executive recruited to specifically work across the wider enterprise comprising both Sounders FC and Reign FC following the hire of Courtney Carter as Chief Revenue Officer this summer. The two clubs were joined earlier this year as part of a blockbuster agreement between Sounders FC's ownership group and leading global investment firm Carlyle. Masse is set to drive all legal strategy that supports business objectives across the enterprise.

In her role, Masse is leading the clubs' in-house legal team, aligning the organization's legal strategies with its overarching mission, values and business goals. She will be responsible for ensuring legal compliance across all organizational and club operations, providing expert and tactical legal guidance to proactively manage risk and facilitate strategic business initiatives.

"Chris' exceptional leadership experience in legal and community affairs in the sports and entertainment space make her the ideal choice at an important time for the organization," said Sounders FC President of Business Operations Hugh Weber. "Her experience will be instrumental in guiding the Sounders and Reign in strategic growth areas. We are pleased to welcome Chris and her family into our organization."

Masse joins Reign and Sounders FC from Miller Nash LLP, where she practiced for 25 years, serving as a partner in the firm's Seattle office since 2007. With expertise in corporate governance, economic development, regulatory matters and government affairs, Masse co-chaired Miller Nash's tribal team, providing experienced counsel to Native American tribes and organizations on various economic development issues, including gaming, real estate, construction and more. She also chaired the firm's cannabis industry team, where she was a sought-after advisor in the constantly evolving matrix of state law and federal enforcement priorities, helping to shape the regulatory framework in Washington State. Most recently, she was appointed co-chair of the Sports, Entertainment and Media team, providing legal advice to Seattle-area clubs and venues on a variety of operational matters and strategic efforts.

"As a longtime fan of both the Reign and Sounders, I'm thrilled to join the passionate executive leadership team that stewards these vibrant organizations," said Masse. "This is a unique opportunity to use my experience to help the enterprise navigate the evolving legal landscape during an exciting time for soccer in Seattle. As I look forward to being a part of building the legacies of these championship teams, I also want to thank my colleagues and clients for 25 wonderful years at Miller Nash. I'm grateful for their support as I move on to this new chapter."

Masse's expertise is in supporting complex and sophisticated legal landscapes. She has co-authored multiple Washington State House and Senate bills and has been recognized regionally and nationally for her work in gaming law, cannabis law and Native American law.

An Illinois native, Masse attended law school at the University of Washington and has been in the Seattle area since departing Montlake. She is a passionate soccer fan and former player. Additionally, Masse has been involved in the local youth soccer landscape, having coached Rocket 88, a boys' premier soccer team for the Woodland Soccer Club in Seattle from 2001-2007 and now cheering for her sons' Seattle United and Seattle Youth Soccer Association teams.

