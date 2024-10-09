Pups at the Pitch October 13th, 2024

October 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







The Utah Royals are excited to announce a special dog-friendly game on Sunday, October 13th. Fans will have the opportunity to bring their dogs to the match against Seattle Reign, which kicks off at 3 PM.

As a thank you for attending with their furry companions, each dog will receive free merchandise. Additionally, there will be a fun costume contest where owners can showcase their dog's creativity and style where your pup can win a $250 prize!

To ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, the Royals have implemented several safety protocols. All dogs must be leashed and under their owner's control at all times. Aggressive or unruly dogs will not be permitted. Additionally, owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets.

Tickets are only $10 for you and your dog! You can get them here !

Important Note: Before attending the game, all dog owners must complete a liability waiver form. This form outlines the risks associated with bringing a dog to a public event and requires the owner to agree to hold the Royals harmless in case of any accidents or injuries.

