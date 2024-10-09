Utah Royals Announce James White as Goalkeeper Coach

October 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC is pleased to announce the appointment of James White as the Club's new first-team goalkeeper coach. White, who will join as the latest addition to interim head coach Jimmy Coenraets' coaching staff, is a UEFA A License Goalkeeping Coach with extensive experience in both English and international football and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Royals backroom personnel.

"I'm really looking forward to joining Kelly, Jimmy, and the team in Utah to embark on an exciting journey in the NWSL," said White. "I'm excited to meet the team, hit the ground running, and contribute positively to the club's success on and off the pitch."

White's journey in football began during his playing days as a goalkeeper for Southampton Football Club in the Premier League, the highest division of English football, where he honed his skills before eventually moving across the Atlantic to the United States. In the U.S., he pursued a Bachelor's degree in Sports Business Management at Saint Leo University in Tampa, Florida, whilst also playing football as a student-athlete.

Following his time at Saint Leo, White then returned to England and Southampton in 2019 where he worked as the club's goalkeeping coach serving the Women's first-team and academy teams between 2019 and 2021.

In 2021, he was recruited by current URFC Sporting Director Kelly Cousins and her team to reprise his role as a goalkeeping coach for Reading Women in the English Women's Super League. He then joined Bristol City Women, in the same division, also working with the club's goalkeepers and leading the team's set play strategy.

On the international scene, White joined the England Women's U18 team in the 2022/23 season, coaching the goalkeepers and leading set play strategy. During the 2023/24 season, he helped the U19 team qualify for the U19 Women's European Championships in Lithuania this summer where they ultimately lost to Spain in the semi-final of the competition.

Next up for the Utah Royals is a return to America First Field on Sunday, October 13, for a home date against Seattle Reign FC, as the team continues its fight for what it hopes will be a playoff qualification spot by the end of the season. Kickoff for this contest is slated for 3:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.