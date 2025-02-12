Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC Announce Liz Poerner as Vice President of Partnership Marketing

February 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WA. - Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC today proudly announced the appointment of Liz Poerner as Vice President of Partnership Marketing across the greater business enterprise representing both clubs.

With over 20 years of experience across markets touching sports and entertainment - including leading marketing strategy at national media company TEGNA (formerly Gannett) and ESPN, among other roles - Poerner is a key addition to the Sounders and Reign revenue team during a transformative era for soccer in the Puget Sound region. Her proven ability to expand reach for partners in innovative ways brings significant advantage to the clubs, their corporate partners and fans. She joins the organization during a transformational moment in the sport of soccer, with Seattle positioned as a global football destination in advance of hosting matches in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025© and FIFA World Cup 2026©.

Poerner's skills are set to deepen brand growth and ubiquity for Reign and Sounders FC on a global scale, engaging fans and the community through strategic work with corporate partners while cultivating a best-in-class partnerships team under her direction.

"As a former college athlete, I've always hoped for the opportunity to bring together my passion for sports and experience in marketing to the team environment. I am honored to join the Sounders and Reign during this time of renewed growth and resolute goals for both clubs," said Poerner. "With deep community connections, rich histories and commitment to inclusivity and excellence, these organizations represent the pinnacle of sports marketing innovation. I'm eager to collaborate with our dedicated partners and passionate fanbases to create compelling campaigns that elevate both the clubs' and our partners' brands."

Poerner is reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter, who came to the organization last summer as the first executive brought on to specifically work across the wider business entity formed when Reign FC joined with Sounders FC in 2024 as part of blockbuster agreement between Sounders FC's ownership group and leading global investment firm Carlyle.

"Liz's dynamic experience in integrated marketing and her ability to stay at the forefront of technology make her a game-changer for our partnership efforts," said Carter. "Her talent for crafting impactful campaigns and innovative solutions will strengthen our partner relationships and elevate the Sounders and Reign as industry leaders. We're thrilled to have her leadership while we continue to push the boundaries of fan engagement and brand partnerships."

Poerner brings deep expertise in media, promotions, content development and sponsorship activation, with a focus on creating meaningful connections between fans and brands. As Vice President of Partnership Marketing, Poerner is responsible for crafting and executing strategic marketing campaigns and activations that drive revenue, partner activation and long-term growth for club and partner brands. She will lead a team focused on building strong partner relationships, ensuring brand objectives are met through creative, high-impact marketing solutions that resonate with fans.

Poerner joins Reign and Sounders FC most recently from serving as Head of Marketing at HANG Media, with previous roles that include Director of Marketing Strategy at TEGNA (formerly Gannett), Director of Ad Solutions at Hulu and Senior Director of Co-Marketing at ESPN.

A Texas native, Poerner attended the University of Mississippi on a volleyball scholarship, earning an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Advertising. She and her husband Jeff live in the Seattle area where they are raising their daughter.

Poerner's hire fills a piece of the Sounders and Reign's growing executive leadership team. Since joining together under a shared operating umbrella last summer, the clubs' business operations have moved forward into a transformative new era as one soccer family, with a shared commitment to excellence and growth, pushing boundaries while fostering an inclusive culture. United in professional dedication, Reign andSounders FC are two clubs with one shared vision of progress and excellence.

The enterprise is currently seeking several additional high-level candidates for key positions, including Chief Marketing Officer. Professionals interested in joining this ambitious, vibrant environment are encouraged to apply for open roles.

