Orlando Pride Signs Midfielder Aryssa Mahrt and Goalkeeper DeAira Jackson to Short-Term Contracts

February 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride and midfielder Aryssa Mahrt and goalkeeper DeAira Jackson agree to short-term contracts, it was announced today. Mahrt played for the University of Wisconsin while DeAira Jackson joins the Pride out of Grand Canyon University.

"We're pleased to welcome both DeAira and Aryssa to Orlando. Both players bring unique qualities that will enhance our roster during this period," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "DeAira brings important depth to our goalkeeping unit with her strong shot-stopping ability and commanding presence in the box. Aryssa's technical ability and vision give us additional options in the final third. These signings reflect our commitment to maintaining a competitive roster while providing opportunities for talented young players to showcase and develop their abilities at the professional level."

Mahrt played her first two seasons of collegiate soccer at the University of San Diego, before transferring to the University of Wisconsin. In her three seasons with the Badgers, she appeared in 62 matches and scored 21 goals while also providing 15 assists. In 2024, Mahrt led the Badgers with 10 goals and started in all the university's 21 matches.

Jackson is coming off a historic 2024 season as a senior with Grand Canyon University. She was named All-WAC First Team and was named the 2024 WAC Goalkeeper of the Year. Jackson broke the all-time shutout record in Grand Canyon history with 16 clean sheets, nine of which came in 2024, which also set a new single season record for the university.

