Angel City Football Club Matches from Coachella Valley Invitational to Air on FOX KCOP-TV and Stream on ACFC's Youtube Channel
February 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club announced today that the club's matches from the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) will be broadcast live on FOX KCOP-TV and Angel City FC's YouTube channel (click HERE). ACFC will kickoff this Sunday, February 16 against Portland Thorns FC (11:00 a.m. PT) and Saturday, February 22 against Seattle Reign FC (12:00 p.m. PT). CVI marks the first televised opportunity to see this season's ACFC roster take the pitch.
