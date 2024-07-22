Seattle Reign FC Acquires Allocation Money and Intra-League Transfer Funds in Trade with Kansas City Current

July 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC has acquired $40,000 in allocation money and $75,000 in intra-league transfer funds, plus an additional $25,000 in intra-league transfer funds if certain performance-based incentives are achieved, from the Kansas City Current in exchange for defender Alana Cook.

Cook will immediately join Kansas City for training and officially be available for selection when the NWSL's Secondary Transfer Window opens on August 1.

"I will always appreciate the opportunities and success I experienced during my time with the Reign," said Cook. "From winning the Shield in 2022 and playing in the Championship in 2023, to representing the United States at the FIFA Women's World Cup, I feel both proud and excited as I enter this next step in my career. Thank you to my teammates, our supporters and this community for pushing me every day to be the best version of myself."

Cook initially joined Seattle on a short-term loan from Paris Saint-Germain during the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup and later signed a three-year contract, with a one-year option, on June 7, 2021, after the club reached an agreement with PSG on a permanent transfer.

The defender made 81 starts in 84 appearances for the club across all NWSL competitions. In regular season play, Cook started in 65 of 67 games played for a total of 5,838 minutes and recorded two assists. Cook departs the Reign with the ninth-most regular season appearances and minutes played in club history.

"I've had the distinct pleasure of watching Alana throughout her youth, college and professional career, so to be able to spend this last year in the environment with her has been special," said general manager Lesle Gallimore. "She is a consummate professional with the goal of becoming the best in the world at her craft. She has been an integral part of this club and its success during her time here and we're thankful for everything she's given on and off the pitch. I'll always pull for these women to do great things in soccer and life, whether they are in our club or somewhere else. There is no exception here, I wish Alana all the best moving forward."

The two-time NWSL Best XI First Team selection was also a two-time NWSL Defender of the Year finalist following the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Cook was set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2024 season.

"Alana was always a true professional during her time at the club," said head coach Laura Harvey. "She made an impact in our community and on the pitch. We're proud of what we were able to accomplish as a club while she was with us and we wish her all the best as she enters this new chapter of her career."

