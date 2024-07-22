San Diego Wave FC Announce Watch Party Details and Activations for Paris Olympic Games

SAN DIEGO - San Diego is set to host three upcoming watch parties for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, including one in partnership with San Diego FC on Sunday, July 28.

The Wave will host its first Olympic watch party on Thursday, July 25 at Novo Brazil's Mission Valley location for the U.S. Women's National Team match against Zambia at 12:00 p.m. PT. Fans in attendance can visit the club's table to enter Wave FC raffles and receive club giveaways.

San Diego Wave will then co-host a watch party with San Diego FC on Sunday, July 28 for the USWNT's match against Germany at Novo Brazil's Otay Ranch location. The match kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT and fans will have the opportunity to enter raffles and receive giveaways from both clubs.

The final watch party of the group stage matches will be held at Fairplay as the USWNT takes on Australia on Wednesday, July 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The Wave will lead additional giveaways and raffles for fans to take part in. Fans can also visit Fairplay to watch all remaining Olympic matches throughout the tournament.

Pending group stage results, the Wave will host additional watch parties in San Diego for the knockout stage matches. More details to come.

San Diego has five players representing their respective countries in the Olympics including Naomi Girma (USA), Jaedyn Shaw (USA), Kailen Sheridan (CAN), Kaitlyn Torpey (AUS), and Emily van Egmond (AUS).

Olympic Schedule

Date Teams Time (PT)

July 25 Canada vs. New Zealand 8:00 a.m.

July 25 Australia vs. Germany 10:00 a.m.

July 25 USA vs. Zambia 12:00 p.m.

July 28 Australia vs. Zambia 10:00 a.m.

July 28 Canada vs. France 12:00 p.m.

July 28 USA vs. Germany 12:00 p.m.

July 31 USA vs. Australia 10:00 a.m.

July 31 Canada vs. Columbia 12:00 p.m.

