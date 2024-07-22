Racing Louisville Loans Goalkeeper Madison White to USL Side Dallas Trinity

July 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville has agreed to loan goalkeeper Madison White to Dallas Trinity FC for the upcoming 2024-25 USL Super League season, the teams announced Monday.

White's loan includes an undisclosed fee from Dallas Trinity, which kicks off the inaugural USL Super League season on Aug. 18.

"I'm very excited for Madi's opportunity to go loan with Dallas Trinity," said Racing goalkeepers coach Sergio Gonzalez. "She has adjusted to the demands of our environment and committed to her growth and development over this season. It's challenging for young goalkeepers to get minutes in the NWSL. This loan will allow her to gain valuable playing minutes that will help continue her development and make our goalkeeping corps and team even stronger and more competitive. We will be monitoring Madi's progress while she's away and look forward to watching her succeed."

White, 23, signed a two-year contract with Racing Louisville in June after the Louisvillians selected her 54th overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft. White traveled with the team to The Women's Cup Colombia and played in several exhibitions and team scrimmages, and she was named as a substitute goalkeeper for three matches.

A Texas Tech grad, White was a first-team All-American and the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year in 2023. She earned All-Big 12 honors three times and is the Red Raiders' all-time leader in goalkeeper wins (52) and shutouts (39). She was a collegiate teammate of Racing Louisville forward Kirsten (Davis) Wright.

The Texas native returns home to play for Dallas's first professional women's soccer team. Dallas is one of eight clubs set to play in the USL Super League's first season, which will run from August through May.

