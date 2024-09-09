Season Ticket Pickup Now Underway

Lincoln Stars 7th Star members can pick up their 2024-25 season tickets beginning with tonight's preseason game against the Omaha Lancers at 7 p.m.

Stop by the skate window at the main entrance beginning at 6 p.m. to get your season-ticket badge. Individual tickets are not being issued for 7th Star members for the 2024-25 season and the badge will act as your ticket.

Not a 7th Star member? Sign up today by emailing Connor@lincolnstars.com or by visiting the box office at tonight's game. Full season and half season plans are still available for purchase to lock in your same seat for each game. Stars season-ticket holders receive discounts on gate prices, get 20-percent off merchandise and concessions, can exchange unused tickets for future games and much more.

The Stars opened up the preseason with a 5-4 win at Omaha last Thursday, scoring twice in the final 2:15 of regulation to overcome a 4-3 deficit. The Lancers won each of their next two preseason games over the weekend at the Western Conference Shootout in Sioux City.

Lincoln opens the regular season at the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic Sep. 20-21 against the Madison Capitols and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The Stars' home-opening weekend is Sep. 27-28 vs. the Green Bay Gamblers.

