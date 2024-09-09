Morello Commits to Boston University

DUBUQUE, IA - Saints forward Jonathan Morello has announced his commitment to play Division I hockey at Boston University.

Morello joins the Saints this season after spending last season with St. Michael's in the OJHL. He scored 25 goals and 57 points in 50 games during that campaign. Then, he added 12 goals in 11 playoff games.

"Jonathan has had a big summer with the NHL draft selection and a great off season of training," said general manager Trevor Edwards. "He looks great so far in camp and we are excited to see him take his game to the next level this season."

Morello was selected by the Boston Bruins in the 5th round of the 2024 NHL Draft, joining fellow newcomer Kristian Kostadinski as Boston draft picks. Kostadinski just announced his commitment to Boston College.

Morello is a big forward, standing at 6-2 and 189 pounds. The Toronto, Ontario native will join the Saints forward group for his first Tier-I season this year.

