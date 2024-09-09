Thompson Is New Director of Scouting

Waterloo, Iowa - Zack Thompson has joined the Waterloo Black Hawks as the organization's Director of Scouting ahead of the 2024/25 United States Hockey League season.

Waterloo General Manager Bryn Chyzyk announced the addition on Monday.

"Zack has been assessing USHL-aged talent for some time. I felt like Zack would fit extremely well within our current scouting staff, and with his addition, I feel confident we have the right mix to attack the 2025 drafts and beyond," said Chyzyk. "This is already an intensely busy time in the scouting calendar, and we are excited to have Zack on board."

Thompson spent the last four years as the Director of Scouting for the Des Moines Buccaneers. In that role, he oversaw scouting, offered player personnel consultation on trade proposals, and managed Des Moines' draft day operations.

Prior to his time with the Buccaneers, the western New York native worked for several independent scouting services, evaluating junior-aged talent in preparation for the National Hockey League draft and at other stages of player development. In total, Thompson brings eight years of scouting experience to the Black Hawks' organization.

