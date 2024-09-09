Capitols Fall to Waterloo in Lone Preseason Home Game

The Madison Capitols dropped a tightly contested 2-1 decision to the Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday night in their lone preseason home game at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena.

Waterloo took an early lead, scoring a goal in the first period to make it 1-0. They added to their advantage with a second tally midway through the second period, stretching the lead to 2-0.

The Capitols responded late in the second frame on the power play. Alex Lunski netted his first goal of the preseason with just two minutes remaining, cutting the deficit in half. The goal came off assists from Mason Moe and Gavin Uhlenkamp, giving Madison momentum heading into the final period.

Despite outshooting Waterloo 29-16 and generating several quality chances in the third period, the Capitols were unable to find the equalizer. Strong goaltending from Waterloo held Madison at bay as the Black Hawks held on for the 2-1 win.

The Capitols will look to bounce back as they continue their preseason campaign on the road next week in Green Bay against the Gamblers and the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

