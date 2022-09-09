Season Finale Homestand Begins Tuesday, September 13th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, September 13th for their 12th and final homestand of the 2022 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) from Tuesday, September 13th until Sunday, September 18th.

Tuesday, September 13 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase parking and outfield tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2 dollars. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2 dollars.

Wednesday, September 14 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Dr Pepper Military Appreciation Night - All active and retired military members can receive up to four bullpen/outfield reserved tickets by showing their military ID at the First Base Box Office.

Conviva Kiosk - Every Wednesday, the first 100 seniors eat free! Visit the Conviva Kiosk on the Wolff Stadium concourse to pick up your free voucher!

Thursday, September 15 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets and parking. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas jersey! Fans will receive a raffle ticket upon entry and winners will be announced throughout the game.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, September 17 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Mobil 1 Postgame Fireworks - Fans can stay after the game to enjoy a terrific fireworks display!

Sunday, September 18 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

North Park Subaru Bark in the Park - Fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to Wolff Stadium to enjoy some Sunday night baseball!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Regular Season Finale - The Missions wrap-up the regular season before beginning the Texas League Playoffs on September 20th.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Playoff tickets for September 22nd are available now. Single game tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the 1st Base Box Office. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

