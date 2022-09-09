Hooks Score Sixth in Seventh to Sweep Twin Bill

September 9, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Bryan Arias finished Friday's doubleheader with a dramatic two-out, three-run home run in the seventh inning as the Hooks erased a six-run deficit with to win, 10-9, over the RockHounds before 4,623 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi also walked off Midland, 3-2, in Game 1 of the twin bill.

In the nightcap, the Hooks trailed, 9-3, heading into sixth. A two-out RBI single by Grae Kessinger made it a five-run contest.

Will Wagner ignited the seventh-inning rally with a double to right-center off Austin Briggs. Two walks and a costly throwing error but a run home and three more on base. With the Hooks down to their final out, Kessinger chopped a 1-2 pitch down the right-field line to plate a pair, bringing CC to within two. Arias followed with a line drive into the left-centerfield bullpen for a three-run home run and his third walk-off hit of the year.

Salazar, who reached base in all four trips to the plate, belted home run No. 14 on the year to begin the fourth.

Ross Adolph gave the Hooks their first two runs with two out in the second by scorching a triple into the alley in right. The ball left Adolph's bat at 107 MPH.

Devin Conn retired all seven batters he faced to earn the win.

In the opener, CC mustered only one hit, a walk-off single by Quincy Hamilton in the seventh. The Hooks had scored two in the fourth on five walks by Ryan Cusick.

The tandem of Tyler Brown and Cody Deason held Midland to two hits and four walks over seven inning of work.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.